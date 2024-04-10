Russia Again Spreads PSYOP About Possible Offensive On Right-Bank Kherson Region - RMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is once again spreading PSYOP about a possible "offensive" on the right-bank Kherson region, but the situation is under the full control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

This is reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA , Ukrinform reports.

"Russia is once again spreading PSYOP about a possible "offensive" on the right-bank Kherson region. As in all previous times when the occupiers spread such disinformation, they are lying again. And the truth is simple. In the Kherson region, only death awaits the invaders. Both on the right and left banks," the statement reads.

It is emphasized that the situation is under the full control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and Ukrainian soldiers are ready to repel the enemy.

The RMA urged not to panic but to help the brave defenders.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Kherson Regional Military Administration denied Russian fakes that everyone was fleeing Kherson.

In the fall of 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region , including the city of Kherson. Part of the region, located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, was temporarily seized by Russian troops.