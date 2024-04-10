Hospital In Vovchansk Was Completely Destroyed By Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, on April 10, the enemy fired twice at Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region. Two people were wounded and a hospital building was destroyed.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of today's enemy shelling of Vovchansk, which occurred between 12:20 and 14:15, two civilian 54-year-old men were wounded. One of them is a technical worker of the medical institution where the Russians hit. The hospital building was destroyed. The men were hospitalized," the statement said.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a bus, injuring a 54-year-old man . Later it became known about another wounded man.