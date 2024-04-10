Shelling In Nikopol Region: Administrative Buildings, Five-Story Building And Power Line Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians shelled Nikopol district with artillery and drones. The civilian infrastructure has suffered significant damage.

This was reported in Telegra by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

"Nikopol region. District center, Myrivska and Pokrovska rural communities. During the day they suffered from enemy attacks. The aggressor fired twice from artillery and sent half a dozen UAVs," the statement said.

As noted, a five-story building, three private houses, a building that is not used as a dining room, and a power line were damaged. An outbuilding was damaged, and another was destroyed. Three administrative buildings were smashed. A car and a bus were damaged. Another car was destroyed by fire.

Six Russian attacks recorded indistrict

Russian troops also attacked the Apostolivska community in Kryvyi Rih district with a kamikaze drone. The consequences are being established.

"The main thing is that there were no casualties," Lysak added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, two people were wounded in the morning shelling in Nikopol, Dnipro region, on April 8.

Photo: Telegram Sergey Lysak