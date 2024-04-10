Missile Attack In Odesa Region: Four People Killed, Including Child

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched ballistic missiles at the Odesa region. Four people were killed, including a 10-year-old child, and seven others were injured.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"As a result of the evening rocket attack of the Russians on the Odesa district, four people were killed, including one child - a 10-year-old girl, seven more people were injured, one man is in serious condition, his lower limbs were amputated. Doctors are doing their best," Kiper wrote.

He added that today, between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., the Odesa region was once again hit by ballistic missiles, first by Iskander-M.

Two injured in Russian attack oninfrastructure

Transport infrastructure and nearby trucks were damaged in the Odesa district.

All relevant services are working at the scene.

As reported, on April 10, Russians attacked critical, transport, and logistics infrastructure in Odesa, injuring two people and damaging a power facility.