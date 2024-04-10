China Urges US To Abide By One-China Principle

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 10 (KUNA) -- A senior Chinese official urged the US to fulfill its commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence" and to cease sending the wrong signals to separatist forces.

"We urge the US side to abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques with concrete actions," Xinhua News Agency quoted spokeswoman of Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council Zhu Fenglian as saying at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

"The one-China principle is the political foundation and fundamental premise for the establishment and development of diplomatic relations between China and the US," Zhu said while responding to a media inquiry regarding remarks made recently by Laura Rosenberger, chair of the board of trustees of the "American Institute in Taiwan."

The US "Taiwan Relations Act" and "Six Assurances" seriously violate the one-China principle, the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques, and the basic norms of international relations, and grossly interfere in China's internal affairs, the spokeswoman said, calling them "entirely wrong, illegal, and invalid."

"The Chinese government has consistently and resolutely opposed them from the outset," she said.

Zhu added that the US continued fabricating various concepts and using various excuses to strengthen military collusion with Taiwan, which is "extremely irresponsible."

She expressed firm opposition to any form of official exchanges and military ties between the US and Taiwan. (end)

