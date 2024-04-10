Kuwait Premier Receives Eid Greetings From Pakistani Peer

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received a telephone call from his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif on Eid al-Fitr.
During the call, Sharif expressed his sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Sabah on Eid, hoping many happy returns of this occasion for the two countries and Muslim nation.
In addition, the two premiers reviewed the bilateral relations, and means of boosting them in all fields in a manner that serves the common interests. (end)
