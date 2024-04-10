(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against HireRight Holdings Corporation (“HireRight” or the“Company”) (NYSE: HRT). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information in the Company's Offering Documents regarding its business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) HireRight was exposed to customers with significant employment and hiring risk and the Company derived greater revenue growth from existing client hiring than from new client hiring; (ii) as a result, the Company's revenue growth was unsustainable to the extent that it relied on the stability of its current customers' hiring and/or the profitability of securing new customers; and (iii) accordingly, HireRight had overstated its post-IPO business and/or prospects.



If you purchased shares in the Company's IPO and/or suffered a significant loss on your HireRight investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at ... , by toll-free telephone at (888)-508-6832 or, you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 3, 2024.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

...