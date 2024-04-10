Himachal Court Sends Akali Dal Leader's Son, Held For Possessing Drugs, To Police Custody

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, April 11 (IANS) A Shimla court on Wednesday sent Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and two-time Punjab minister Sucha Singh Langah's son Parkash Singh and four others, including a woman, to police custody till April 12.

They were held for allegedly possessing and consuming drugs at a private hotel here on Tuesday night.

Parkash Singh is a resident of Chandigarh. The others have been identified as Avni Negi, Ajay Kumar, Shubham Kaushal, and Balbinder. The police recovered 42 grams of heroin after raiding them on a tip-off and finding Langah's son allegedly selling drugs.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In May 2021, Parkash Singh was among a group of five persons arrested by the Punjab Police for possessing heroin.