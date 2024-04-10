Jordan Continues Airdropping Aid Into Gaza In First Day Of Eid Al Fitr

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 10 (Petra)-- In view of the current hardships faced by the populace, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) continued to conduct airdrops on brothers in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the first day of Eid Al Fitr.Thirteen aircraft carrying relief supplies to support the steadfastness of the Gaza people participated by a number of brotherly and friendly countries to assist in the process of landing help in various parts of the Gaza Strip to the north and south.Two aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, one from the Arab Republic of Egypt, and one from the United Arab Emirates participated in the initial wave of the airdrop, which took place in two stages because the landings were taking place in different parts of the northern Gaza Strip.A Royal Jordanian Air Force plane, four United States aircraft, a United Kingdom plane, a French plane, a German and Dutch aircraft participated in the second wave in other areas south of the Gaza Strip.Amidst the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, the airdrop, which included food and charity boxes donated by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, is a show of solidarity with the brothers in the Gaza Strip on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.Remarkably, the JAF has increased the number of airdrops it conducts to eighty and one hundred and eighty respectively, thanks to cooperation with friendly and cooperative nations.