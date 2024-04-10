India - Sri Lanka Cooperation In Defence Production Discussed

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, April 10: An India-Sri Lanka seminar to promote Indian made defence equipment and explore avenues for collaboration in defence production was held on 10 April 2024 at Taj Samudra, Colombo. Premitha Bandara Tennakoon, State Minister of Defence was the Chief Guest. The High Commissioner of India, Santosh Jha participated in the event with the Indian delegation led by

Anurag Bajpai, Additional Secretary (Defence Production), Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

The delegation comprised representatives from Indian defence companies including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Zen Technologies, SSS Defence, Bharat Forge, Big Bang Boom Solutions, AWEL, AVNL, Mahindra Defence, Sager Defence and TATA Advances System Ltd.

From the Sri Lankan side, Chief of Defence Staff, Commander of Sri Lanka Navy, Commander of Sri Lanka Air Force and other senior officers from Sri Lankan Armed Forces, Police and Special Task Force graced the event, as also representatives of leading Sri Lankan business conglomerates.

High Commissioner Jha underlined the increasing diversification of India-Sri Lanka bilateral cooperation across domains, including in security and defence matters. He emphasised that because of geography, the security of India and Sri Lanka is interlinked and intertwined. India's defence exports today stand at nearly 2.6 billion US Dollars, a ten-fold increase over the past five years.

The High Commissioner stated that the seminar was another platform to explore ways of extending India's increasing capabilities in the defence sector to Sri Lanka.

The State Minister of Defence Tennekoon lauded the growth of Indian defence industry, and said that the seminar would facilitate collaboration between two countries contributing to stable Indian Ocean Region. The Minister stated that the procurement of cost effective and tailor made products from India in the last decade had helped protect Sri Lanka's sovereignty & territorial integrity. He emphasized that collaboration and joint R&D with Indian defence industries would also lead to country's economic revival. The Minister also thanked the Government of India for standing by Sri Lanka in the times of crisis.

Addressing the gathering Additional Secretary (DP), Shri Anurag Bajpai described Sri Lanka as India's priority partner and reassured that India stands committed towards ensuring capacity & capability building of Sri Lanka Armed Forces as part of PM Modi's vision of SAGAR (Security & And Growth for All in the Region). He highlighted the common security challenges faced in the Indian Ocean Region and called for enhanced collaboration to create a safer environment. He shared AatmaNirbhar Bharat's, self-reliant India's upward trajectory in establishing robust R&D and indigenous manufacturing ecosystems, while fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

It may be recalled that a similar Defence Seminar cum Exhibition was previously conducted on 07 June 2023 at Sri Lanka. The Sri Lanka Armed forces have been successfully operating a range of Indian defence equipment like L-70 guns, Indra Radar, Offshore Patrol Vessels and Army training simulators.

More recently the GoI has committed supply of Floating Dock, Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre and Dornier aircraft which would ensure capacity building of Sri Lanka Armed Forces. The Seminar was yet another reaffirmation of India's commitment to building capacities for Sri Lanka, in line with the Neighbourhood First Policy.

