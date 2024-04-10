(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/PNN /



The Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media, published a new study titled“Palestinian Digital Rights and the Extraterritorial Impact of the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA)”. The study investigates the intricacies in the Israel/Palestine context and European Union (EU) legislations, particularly the Digital Services Act (DSA). It examines the negative and positive impacts of the DSA notably regarding contexts of conflict and crisis, particularly post-7th October, whereby the DSA extends its influence globally and affects platforms' operations beyond EU borders. The study addresses discrimination and censorship concerns, as well as the violation of other rights, within the EU, affecting both Palestinians and global advocates for Palestinian human rights.



The study provides an overview of the DSA, its components, and implications. It explores its relevance and impact on Palestinian digital rights by examining digital rights implications post-7th October. The study concludes with actionable recommendations to mitigate challenges and safeguard digital rights in the Palestinian context and across other contexts.

The study directed recommendations to several parties, including EU institutions, which bear responsibility for the enforcement and oversight of the law, and the responsibility for an increased consideration to its extraterritorial impact. In addition to recommendations to civil society, which can leverage the complaints mechanism established by the DSA, concerning established services. Lastly, recommendations are made to online platforms that should stick to the UNGPs, apply four core elements in their own human rights due diligence, and adhere to transparency principles.

