Biomednewsbreaks Onemednet Corporation (NASDAQ: ONMD) Moves To Solidify Cash Position, Accelerate Growth

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) OneMedNet (NASDAQ: ONMD) is the leading curator of regulatory-grade Real World Data (“iRWD(TM)”) through its proven OneMedNet iRWD(TM) solution. The company recently announced that it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement, dated as of March 28, 2024, with an institutional investor providing up to $4.54 million in funding through a private placement for the issuance of senior convertible notes. OneMedNet intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital purposes.“This securities purchase agreement demonstrates confidence in our comprehensive iRWD(TM) platform, marking an important milestone for OneMedNet as we have the investment needed to expedite our growth, enhance our network, and propel the development of our AI-driven solutions. Our platform is designed to meet the clinical requirements necessary across various domains, including but not limited to rare diseases, oncology and cardiology. We are committed to delivering precise and robust research support services that span the entire continuum of care. This commitment is a cornerstone of our strategy to enhance patient outcomes and pave the next wave of healthcare innovation,” said Aaron Green, president and CEO of OneMedNet.

Founded in 2009, OneMedNet provides innovative solutions that unlock the significant value contained within the clinical data repositories of healthcare providers. OneMedNet's robust iRWD(TM) platform provides secure, comprehensive management of diverse clinical data types, including electronic health records (“HER”), laboratory results and medical imaging data. Employing its proven OneMedNet iRWD(TM) platform, OneMedNet securely de-identifies, searches and curates a data archive locally, bringing a wealth of internal and third-party research opportunities to healthcare providers. By leveraging this extensive federated provider network, together with industry leading technology and in-house clinical expertise, OneMedNet successfully meets the most rigorous RWD Life Science requirements. Its commitment to leveraging real-world data translates into healthcare innovations, setting new standards in patient care and advancing the future of medicine. For more information, please visit .

