Original-Research: VOQUZ Labs AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: VOQUZ Labs AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to VOQUZ Labs AGCompany Name: VOQUZ Labs AGISIN: DE000A3CSTW4Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 10.04.2024Target price: EUR 22.00Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Philipp SennewaldStrong momentum as S/4HANA effect should become visible We hosted a digital roadshow with VOQUZ Labs CEO Martin Kögel, whichprovided valuable insights into the investment case. Here are thetakeaways: Current trading remains on a strong level after we already saw a pick-up indemand in H2 '23 (+14% sales vs +3% in H1) as Mr. Kögel confirmed thecompany's growth ambitions (10-20% yoy in '24e). The latter looks set to bemainly driven by further key account wins for the company's flagshipsolution samQ, but also an improved contribution from visoryQ and remQ,which should be supported by the recently announced partnership with PwC(see our latest update). visoryQ to drive growth and margins. The self-developed solution was firstlaunched in Q4 '22 and already contributed c. € 0.5m sales in FY '23(eNuW). Mind you, visoryQ is an SAP-ERP business case builder, providingin-depth scenario analyses for clients in order to optimize TCO. Especiallywhen it comes to the S/4HANA transformation, it offers valuable decisionsupport regarding the optimal strategy and should hence be in brisk demandof yet to migrate customers given the economic significance of theconversion. As the transformation is seen to accelerate in the comingquarters, VOQUZ looks set to be a main beneficiary, as we expect visoryQsales to develop dynamically at a 65% CAGR '23p-26e. M&A: With the acquisition of remedyne in 2023, VOQUZ tipped off its pursuedbuy and build strategy, which it intends to continue in 2024, as Managementis already screening the market for possible targets. VOQUZ is seen totarget companies in the SAP add-on space in order to facilitatecross-selling potential. Moreover, acquired solutions should beinternationally applicable without any specific industry focus industryfocus. While smaller targets like remedyne (€ 0.3m acquisition volume)could be financed out of the CFO, CEO Kögel intended that the company wouldlikely need to tap the capital market in order to perform a largeracquisition. Considering the excellent growth prospects of the company as well as thehigh scalability of the business model, the stock looks undervalued tradingon a mere 1.2x EV/Sales and 8.0x EV/EBITDA '24e (0.9x/ 4.5x based on FY25e)while providing attractive returns on the other hand. We hence reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of € 22.00 based on DCF can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

