Original-Research: Multitude SE (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Multitude SE - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to Multitude SECompany Name: Multitude SEISIN: FI4000106299Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 10.04.2024Target price: EUR 12.00Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Frederik JarchowFY23 final figures in line // Strong FY24 ahead; chg. Multitude recently reported final figures for FY23 that were in line withprelims. Management also confirmed its FY24 EBIT guidance of € 67.5m. Indetail: Sales came in at € 230.5m (+9% yoy vs eNuW old: 228m), driven by the stronggrowth of the net loan book (NAR) to € 636m (+21% yoy; including c. € 576loan to customer (vs eNuW: € 560m) and c. € 60m attributable to warehouselending). Importantly, all segments contributed significant yoy NAR andsales growth. EBIT increased by 45% yoy to € 45.5m, slightly above our estimates of €44.6m (eNuW old) and achieved its FY23 guidance of € 45m. The solid bottomline is due to stable OPEX thanks to efficiency measures (marketing andpersonnel) as well as the solid topline growth. Driven by NAR expansion andhigher reference rates, interest expenses increased to € 26,6m (vs eNuWold: € 25.4m, including: € 22.2m interest for customer deposits and € 4.3mforeign exchange loss; excluding € 5.4m interest expenses for perpetualbonds), resulting in an EBT of € 19m (+40% yoy). On the back of this strong set of numbers, management confirmed the FY24EBIT guidance of € 67.5m (vs eNuW old: € 51m) expecting further toplinegrowth and scale effects. In our view, the guidance looks ambitious, butnot out of range given 1) the significantly increased loan book that shouldfully materialize within FY24, 2) the strong growth momentum of CapitalBoxas well as the opportunities around the new segment Wholesale Banking thatalready gained traction in FY23. That, paired with the ongoing stableperformance of the group's“cashcow” (ferratum) and tight cost control thatthe company already showed in FY23 give us additional confidence. Mind you,the company reached its guidance for the 3rd consecutive year in FY23. As the stock is still trading at a negative EV and a 3.4x PE ́24, thegrowing, highly profitable, resilient and dividend paying company continuesto look mispriced. Multitude remained one of our NuWays Alpha picks for FY24 and we reiterateBUY with an increased PT of € 12 PT (old: € 10), as we roll-over ourresidual income model can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

MENAFN10042024004691010666ID1108081258