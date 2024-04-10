Original-Research: Rubean AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Rubean AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to Rubean AGCompany Name: Rubean AGISIN: DE0005120802Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: KaufenTarget price: EUR 9.00Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Frederik JarchowTopic: Last week, Rubean announced to have quintuples its turnover in Q1 ́24against Q1 ́23. Further,Rubean signed a contract with SEUR and reduced its cost base by 10% yoy. Indetail: Turnover increased by 500% yoy to € 493k in Q1, partially due to roll-outof Rubean ́s software to new, large customers, acquired already last yearthat has started to materialize. Still, after having generated a turnoverof € 340k in January alone, that should have included one-offs, Rubean hasto massively increase its monthly recurring turnover to reach its guidance FY24, management expects to grow sales by 135% at mid-point to €2.2-2.5m. On the back of the recently announced cooperations (i.e. withGlobal Payment), paired with further likely customer wins, we consider thisguidance as achievable, anticipating sequential improvements and € 3.0msales (eNuW). Promising start into Q2. Rubean has started Q2 by signing a contract withGeopost ́s Spanish subsidiary“SEUR” to equip thousands of devices with theRubeans leading software. This cooperation is just the latest of a wholeseries of important strategic partnerships within a short period of time(i.e. Global Payments, Correos, emerchantpay), that all clearly underpinthat Rubean ́s leading softPOS product is ready and that the roll-out is infull swing. Reduced cost base. Rubean reduced its cost base by 10% yoy, which wasnecessary, but should not be seen as a key element of the case. We expectRubean to achieve profitability by FY25e and its mid-term vision of 40+%EBIT-margin by FY27e purely due to a steep topline growth trajectory andthe resulting operating leverage. For FY27e, Rubean is aiming for € 10+m insales, implying a 78% CAGR2023-27e. As we see Rubean at the forefront ofthe rapidly growing market for mobile payment acceptance systems that isjust at the beginning, the vision looks reasonable. Additional positive newsflow looming. Throughout FY24, we expect Rubean toannounce further partnerships that could turn into additional sales andEBIT drivers during the next few years and could even allow the company tooutperform its mid-term targets, in our view. We hence reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of € 9.00, based on our DCF can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

