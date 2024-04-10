EQS-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): Alliance

BusinessBike and Allane sign cooperation agreement Pullach, 10 April 2024 – Allane Mobility Group ("Allane"), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, has signed a strategic partnership with the corporate bike leasing provider BusinessBike GmbH ("BusinessBike"). The cooperation enables customers of Allane Mobility Consulting and Allane Fleet to benefit from the attractive offers and advantages of Business Bike Leasing. Through the cooperation with Allane, BusinessBike expands its network and can increase its customer base, while Allane offers additional added value for new and existing customers by expanding its product portfolio. Allane is thus positioning itself further in the direction of a comprehensive mobility service provider. The partnership between Allane and BusinessBike enables companies to offer their employees an environmentally friendly and healthy alternative for commuting to work. Corporate bike leasing from BusinessBike offers attractive conditions and a wide selection of high-quality bicycles, e-bikes and accessories. Ömer Köksal, CEO of Allane Mobility Consulting : "We are very pleased about the partnership with BusinessBike. This is another important milestone for us on our way to becoming the leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. The collaboration allows us to expand our offering and provide our customers with an innovative solution for their mobility needs. We are convinced that bike leasing is a sustainable and attractive option for companies and their employees." By collaborating with BusinessBike, one of the leading corporate bike leasing providers in Germany, Allane underlines its commitment to environmentally friendly mobility and demonstrates its willingness to offer innovative solutions tailored to the needs of its customers. --- About BusinessBike BusinessBike GmbH is one of the leading corporate bike leasing providers in Germany. Since 2019, BusinessBike is part of the Dutch company Pon, the largest bicycle manufacturer in Europe with international brands such as Kalkhoff, Cervélo, Focus and Gazelle. With its real-time portal, which has won multiple awards as the best leasing portal in Germany, BusinessBike organizes the leasing of corporate bikes between companies and employees quickly, easily and digitally: employees choose their desired bikes online or in specialist shops with a free choice of brands, companies lease the company bikes and give them to their employees for private and professional use. Everyone benefits! Thanks to the tax incentives for corporate bike leasing, employees can save up to 40% when converting their salary compared to a direct purchase. As a salary bonus, the corporate bike is even tax-free and free of charge for employees. For specialist dealers and companies, BusinessBike is free of charge. With strong partners at its side, BusinessBike offers the unique 100% leasing on the market – for all-round protection without risk. Over 50,000 companies from all sectors with over 4 million employees already rely on BusinessBike. Further information can be found at .



About Allane Mobility Group: Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business fields Retail Leasing, Fleet Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way. Private and commercial customers use Allane's online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise. Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2023 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 638 million. With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE. -p



