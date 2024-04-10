EQS-News: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Tender Offer

Aroundtown SA announces successful exchange and tender offer supporting credit metrics and FFO. Issuing new benchmark perpetual notes.

10.04.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS

AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL EXCHANGE AND TENDER OFFER SUPPORTING CREDIT METRICS AND FFO. ISSUING NEW BENCHMARK PERPETUAL NOTES. 10 April 2024 Aroundtown (“the Company” or“AT”), announces the successful results of voluntary exchange and tender offers of four series of Aroundtown euro denominated perpetual notes and two series of its subsidiary Grand City Properties S.A. (“GCP”, together with AT the“Group”) euro denominated perpetual notes (together, the“Offers”). 74% or ca. €1.8 billion aggregate nominal amount of existing perpetual notes were submitted into the Offers and accepted by the Group. As a result, the Group will issue ca. €1.6 billion of new perpetual notes across three different series and simultaneously repurchase €136 million of perpetual notes via the tender offer (see detailed breakdown further below). The result of the Offers supports the Group's credit metrics under S&P's credit rating methodology as the new perpetual notes regain or extend the 50% equity content under S&P methodology. Under IFRS and for all bond covenants, all perpetual notes, including the existing perpetual notes which were not submitted in the Offers, will continue to be recognised as 100% equity. As a result of the Offers, the Group will see a long-term reduction in perpetual note coupon payments going forward, which is accretive to the Group's FFO. Existing perpetual notes ISIN Current coupon / if not reset, expected reset coupon 1) Nominal amount outstanding prior to transaction (in Euro million) % and absolute principal amount accepted in the Offers Principal amount repurchased via the tender offers Resulting nominal amount outstanding post transaction XS1508392625 7.078% 368.9 71% / €262m €14m €106.9m XS2055106210 3.375% / 6.6% 600 65% / €391m €25m €209.3m XS1752984440 4.542% 4002) 71% / €282m €20m €117.9m XS2027946610 2.875% / 6.1% 500 80% / €399m €43m €100.7m XS1491364953 6.332% 200 76% / €152m €13m €48.4m XS1811181566 5.901% 350 85% / €298m €21m €52.5m Total 74% / €1.8 bn €136m €635.7m Based on 5-year mid-swap at launch of offers Of which €5.5 million held in treasury New perpetual notes Issuer Nominal amount to be issued Coupon First call date AT €606.9m 7.125% January 2030 AT €618.4m 5% April 2029 GCP €409.5m 6.125% January 2030

About the Company Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL. Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 37, Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Contact Timothy Wright

T: +352 288 313

E: ...

DISCLAIMER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. THE SECURITIES MENTIONED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE SECURITIES ACT ), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DIRECTED AT AND IS ONLY BEING DISTRIBUTED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM TO (I) PERSONS WHO HAVE PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005 (THE ORDER ), (II) HIGH NET WORTH ENTITIES, AND OTHER PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 49 OF THE ORDER, AND (III) PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED (ALL SUCH PERSONS TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS RELEVANT PERSONS ). THIS COMMUNICATION MUST NOT BE READ, ACTED ON OR RELIED ON BY PERSONS WHO ARE NOT RELEVANT PERSONS. ANY INVESTMENT OR INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO RELEVANT PERSONS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN ONLY WITH RELEVANT PERSONS. IN MEMBER STATES OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA ( EEA ) AND THE UNITED KINGDOM, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANY OFFER IF MADE SUBSEQUENTLY IS DIRECTED ONLY AT PERSONS WHO ARE“QUALIFIED INVESTORS” WITHIN THE MEANING OF REGULATION (EU) 2017/1129, AS AMENDED (THE PROSPECTUS REGULATION ) ( QUALIFIED INVESTORS ). ANY PERSON IN THE EEA OR THE UNITED KINGDOM WHO ACQUIRES THE SECURITIES IN ANY OFFER (AN INVESTOR ) OR TO WHOM ANY OFFER OF THE SECURITIES IS MADE WILL BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT IT IS A QUALIFIED INVESTOR. ANY INVESTOR WILL ALSO BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT ANY SECURITIES ACQUIRED BY IT IN THE OFFER HAVE NOT BEEN ACQUIRED ON BEHALF OF PERSONS IN THE EEA OR THE UNITED KINGDOM OTHER THAN QUALIFIED INVESTORS, NOR HAVE THE SECURITIES BEEN ACQUIRED WITH A VIEW TO THEIR OFFER OR RESALE IN THE EEA OR THE UNITED KINGDOM TO PERSONS WHERE THIS WOULD RESULT IN A REQUIREMENT FOR PUBLICATION BY AROUNDTOWN OR ANY OF THE MANAGERS OF A PROSPECTUS PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 3 OF THE PROSPECTUS REGULATION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY CONTAIN PROJECTIONS OR ESTIMATES RELATING TO PLANS AND OBJECTIVES RELATING TO OUR FUTURE OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS, OR SERVICES, FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS, OR ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING OR RELATING TO ANY SUCH STATEMENTS, EACH OF WHICH CONSTITUTES A FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, MANY OF WHICH ARE BEYOND THE CONTROL OF AROUNDTOWN SA. ACTUAL RESULTS COULD DIFFER MATERIALLY, DEPENDING ON A NUMBER OF FACTORS.



10.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Aroundtown SA 37, Boulevard Joseph II L-1840 Luxembourg Luxemburg Phone: +352 288 313 E-mail: ... Internet: align="left" valign="top" class="column_1" no_break=1 nowrap>ISIN: LU1673108939, LU1673108939, XS2114459550, XS1508392625, XS1634523754, XS1752984440, XS2017788592, XS2027946610, XS2055106210, XS2287744721, XS1586386739, XS1639847760, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, AU3CB0252955, CA04269KAA12, XS1879567144, XS1877353786, XS1901137106, XS1905592546, CH0460054437, XS1961042915, XS1964701822, XS1966277748, XS1980255779, XS1999746370, XS2023872174, XS2023873149, XS2198981263, XS1843435501, XS2273810510, XS2421195848, WKN: A2DW8Z, A1Z07A, A18V71, A180VY, A1839S, A1899S, A19LQR, A19QUX, A19Q3W, A19VK9, A19Z76, A19U7Q Indices: MDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT, GPR 250 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX EQS News ID: 1877499



End of News EQS News Service