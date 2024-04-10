               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Stefano Filippi Appointed Head Of Corporate Finance


4/10/2024 2:22:14 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Personnel
CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Stefano Filippi Appointed Head of Corporate Finance
10.04.2024 / 18:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102
254

Press Release – Corporate News

Luxembourg, 10 April 2024

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Stefano Filippi Appointed Head of Corporate Finance

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“CPIPG”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stefano Filippi as Head of Corporate Finance.

Stefano joins CPIPG after more than 20 years at Barclays, where he was a highly regarded managing director with deep experience in cross-border structuring, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, capital markets and origination. Stefano is a graduate of University Luigi Bocconi and conducted postgraduate studies at London Business School and King's College London – Dickson Poon School of Law. Outside of work, Stefano serves on the board of trustees of the Music of Life Foundation, a national charity dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of disabled children through music.

“Stefano's skillset will be enormously helpful as CPIPG pursues our objectives for 2024, which include reducing complexity and optimising our capital structure,” said David Greenbaum, CEO of CPIPG.“Attracting top talent typically leads to the best results, and we look forward to seeing Stefano in action.”'

In addition to his group corporate finance responsibilities, Stefano will also assume the role of country manager for Italy. Giuseppe Colombo, who served in that role with distinction for nearly five years, will remain with CPIPG as Senior Advisor for Italy.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Moritz Mayer
...

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website:

Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn


10.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1877959


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN10042024004691010666ID1108081242

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search