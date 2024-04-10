Zetwerk Invests Rs 1,000 Crore To Expand Electronics Manufacturing

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 10 (KNN) Zetwerk, a manufacturing unicorn valued at USD 2.8 billion, has announced a massive Rs 1,000 crore investment to ramp up its electronics manufacturing capacity.

The company aims to become a leading original design manufacturer (ODM) and electronics manufacturing services provider, specialising in mobile phones, hearables, and wearables.

Currently producing one device per second from its Noida factory in Uttar Pradesh, Zetwerk plans to expand from 16 assembly lines to 60 lines across six manufacturing facilities. This includes surface-mount technology lines and PCB assembly, reported ET.

The expansion will enable Zetwerk to cater to major multinational corporations and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the computer devices segment through its Bangalore facility.

The company will manufacture motherboards, desktop PC power supplies, and other electronic components.

"Zetwerk views India's electronics manufacturing sector as experiencing a transformative shift, akin to a Y2K moment, that will propel the nation towards a flourishing 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India)," said Josh Foulger, President of Zetwerk Electronics.

The company has also ventured into television and display devices by setting up one of North India's largest TV manufacturing facilities.

With an annual production capacity of 24 lakh units, the facility will cater to both domestic and international brands.

In the financial year 2023, Zetwerk posted an operating revenue of around Rs 11,450 crore.

With its ambitious expansion plans and strategic focus on electronics manufacturing, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on India's growing electronics manufacturing sector and contribute to the nation's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat.'

(KNN Bureau)