Electric Vehicle Sales In India Jump 91% To 90,996 Units In FY24

Electric vehicle retail sales across all segments in India witnessed impressive growth in the last financial year 2023-24, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

The overall sales of electric passenger vehicles soared to 90,996 units in FY24, compared to 47,551 units in FY23, registering a 91 per cent increase year-over-year.

Tata Motors led the segment with 64,217 unit registrations, up 66 per cent from the previous fiscal.

Registrations of electric two-wheelers also climbed 30 per cent to 9,47,087 units in FY24 from 7,28,205 units in FY23.

Ola Electric dominated the space with 3,29,237 units retailed, followed by TVS Motor Company at 1,82,969 units.

The electric three-wheeler segment saw a 56 per cent rise in retail sales to 6,32,636 units last fiscal versus 4,04,430 units in FY23, with Mahindra Group leading at 60,618 units.

Electric commercial vehicle retails tripled to 8,571 units from 3,111 units, led by Tata Motors (5,590 units) and JBM Auto (530 units).

"While the base for EV adoption is still expanding, these figures underscore the accelerating shift towards electric mobility in India," said FADA President Manish Raj Singhania, highlighting the market's potential for sustainable transportation solutions.

(KNN Bureau)