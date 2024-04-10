Anti-Dumping Duties Imposed On Sodium Cyanide

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 10 (KNN) The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has proposed imposing anti-dumping duties on sodium cyanide imports from China, the European Union, Japan, and South Korea for a period of five years.

The regulatory authority has suggested imposing a definitive anti-dumping duty that is the lower of either the calculated dumping margin or the margin of injury, ranging from USD 13 to USD 554 per metric ton.

The recommendation follows an anti-dumping investigation initiated on March 31, 2023 based on a petition filed by domestic producers Hindustan Chemicals Company and United Phosphorous Limited. The investigation was conducted in accordance with India's customs laws and anti-dumping regulations.

Sodium cyanide is a critical input used in gold and silver mining, metal processing, and manufacturing of insecticides, dyes, pigments and pharmaceuticals.

The DGTR concluded that dumped imports from the subject countries had caused material injury to the domestic industry despite its capacity expansions and significant investments of around Rs 500 crore to meet demand.

Key findings cited by the authority include high volumes of unfairly priced imports, suppressed prices for domestic producers, declining production levels, and financial losses.

The domestic industry was forced to sell at losses to maintain market share, while some players had to suspend production due to economic unviability caused by dumping.

After examining submissions from all interested parties, the DGTR determined that definitive anti-dumping measures were warranted to level the playing field and remove injury to the domestic sodium cyanide industry caused by dumped imports.

