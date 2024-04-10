(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2024 - The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) has attained remarkable success in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2024, ranking within the top 20 globally for five subjects and the first in Hong Kong for four subjects. Several engineering and technology-related fields also placed in the top 100 worldwide.



PolyU placed in the global top 20 for subjects in Hospitality and Leisure Management (11th), Civil & Structural Engineering (14th), Architecture & Built Environment (14th), Art & Design (19th) and Marketing (19th). Additionally, PolyU was ranked first in Hong Kong for Hospitality and Leisure Management, Engineering – Civil & Structural, Art & Design, and Marketing reaffirming the University's leadership both internationally and locally.



Furthermore, PolyU ranked in the top 100 globally in 21 subjects, among which many are related to engineering and technology, including: Civil & Structural Engineering, Computer Science & Information Systems, Data Science & Artificial Intelligence, Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Engineering & Technology (Broad Subject Area), and Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering.



Prof. Jin-Guang TENG, President of PolyU , said, "We are pleased to receive international recognition across multiple disciplines. PolyU is committed to becoming an innovative, world-class university with a strong sense of social responsibility. Moving forward, the University will continue to pursue excellence in education, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, with the aim of playing an increasingly important role on the global stage of higher education."



The QS World University Rankings by Subject evaluated institutions across 54 subjects in five broad subject areas. The subject rankings are weighted based on academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations per paper, the H-index and international research network.









