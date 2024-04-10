Tower Health And Ensemble Health Partners Announce Strategic Revenue Cycle Partnership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cincinnati, Ohio and West Reading, Pa, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tower Health and Ensemble Health Partners (Ensemble), the market leader in end-to-end revenue cycle outsourcing for mid-sized to large healthcare organizations, announced today that they will enter into a strategic partnership for the management of all revenue cycle operations. This partnership will allow Tower Health's hospitals and physician practices to focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities while Ensemble manages day-to-day revenue cycle operations to ensure consistent financial performance for the organization.

“We're thrilled to begin a partnership with Tower Health, helping them to provide coordinated, convenient and effective care to their community and to further support their mission of advancing care and transforming lives,” said Judson Ivy, Founder, President and CEO of Ensemble.“Tower Health has a rich history of providing high-quality, cost-effective care to the communities they serve, and we are confident we can support that mission and quickly deliver value by deploying proven best practices, data-rich intelligence and expert operational management to strengthen financial performance and modernize the patient experience.”

Tower Health is a regional integrated healthcare system that offers compassionate, high-quality, leading-edge healthcare and wellness. As part of the Tower Health's turnaround plan, leaders have strategically and purposefully sought and successfully executed partnerships that can elevate performance within key functional areas. As an organization, leaders recognized greater scale, support and advanced technology solutions were needed to keep up with the ever-changing revenue cycle landscape. Through this new partnership, Ensemble and Tower Health have identified opportunities to work more efficiently and effectively to help ensure a positive provider and patient experience at every point in the health care process.

“We chose to partner with Ensemble because they are the industry's top-ranked revenue cycle firm and they can ensure we're optimizing our revenue cycle and incorporating best practices to better serve our patients. We are excited to partner with Ensemble and leverage their expertise and technological innovation in the revenue cycle industry,” said Michael Stern, COO at Tower Health.

“At Ensemble, we believe in fostering an environment of innovation. The great work that our revenue cycle operators perform connects directly to the positive outcomes for patients and communities,” said Shannon White, Chief Operating Officer of Ensemble.“Tower Health, along with the Ensemble team, shares a strong commitment to creating excellent patient experiences. It is a privilege to serve as their trusted strategic partner.”

With its new partnership with Tower Health, Ensemble now manages $32 billion in annual net patient revenue, partnering with more unique health systems than any other firm to improve revenue cycle performance through end-to-end managed services. Ensemble focuses on delivering value quickly and sustaining high performance, meeting 100% of year-one client goals, exceeding 102% of year-one cash collections and delivering 5% average net revenue improvement each year across clients.

About Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups. The company offers end-to-end revenue cycle solutions as well as a comprehensive suite of point solutions to clients across the country.

For more information, visit Ensemblehp .

About Tower Health

Tower Health is a regional integrated healthcare system that offers compassionate, high-quality, leading-edge healthcare and wellness services to communities in Berks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties. Tower Health consists of Reading Hospital in West Reading; Phoenixville Hospital in Phoenixville; Pottstown Hospital in Pottstown; and St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, in partnership with Drexel University.

Tower Health is strongly committed to academic medicine and training, including multiple residency and fellowship programs, the Drexel University College of Medicine at Tower Health, and the Reading Hospital School of Health Sciences in West Reading. The system also includes Reading Hospital Rehabilitation at Wyomissing; home healthcare provided by Tower Health at Home; TowerDIRECT ambulance and emergency response; Tower Health Medical Group; Tower Health Providers, our clinically integrated network; and Tower Health Urgent Care facilities across our service area.

For more information, visit Towerhealth .

