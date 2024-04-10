Gurugram: Bank Official Held For Providing Account Details To Cyber Criminals

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 10 (IANS) The cyber cell of the Gurugram Police has arrested a private bank employee for allegedly providing account details to cyber criminals.

Priyanshu Diwan, ACP (cybercrime), said the accused has been identified as Himanshu Gangwar, an employee with the Yes Bank.

According to the police, a man filed a complaint with the cyber police on December 2023 alleging that he was duped of Rs 6 lakh in the name of task-based jobs on social media.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to providing account details to cyber criminals to be used in committing cyber fraud in return for a commission.

The Gurugram Police have arrested 11 bank officials in the last couple of months for their alleged involvement in cyber fraud.