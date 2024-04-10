Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Nutriband's AVERSA technology has the potential to improve the safety profile of transdermal drugs susceptible to abuse, like fentanyl, while keeping these drugs accessible to patients

AVERSA technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch

The company has a broad intellectual property portfolio protecting AVERSA, with patents granted in the U.S., Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, Canada, Mexico and Australia

Nutriband announced in March 2024 that it will submit a New Drug Application to the FDA seeking approval to market AVERSA Fentanyl, its abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal patch In April 2024, the company announced it had received a contract manufacturing order from Fit For Life Group, with a supplier agreement to follow

Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB)

is engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's AVERSA(TM) technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch and includes aversive agents to prevent abuse, diversion, misuse and accidental exposure to drugs with abuse potential, specifically opioids.

AVERSA technology has the potential to improve the safety profile of transdermal drugs susceptible to abuse, such as fentanyl, while making sure that these drugs remain accessible to patients who need them. The technology is covered by a broad intellectual property portfolio with patents granted in the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to NTRB are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN