(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS) , a leading medical-device and technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of highly effective proprietary treatments for sleep-related breathing disorders, is spotlighted in a recent Proactive interview. During the interview, Vivos CEO Kirk Huntsman and Proactive host Steve Darling discuss the latest news from the company, which is the regulatory approval for Medicare reimbursement of oral medical devices designed for sleep apnea treatment. Huntsman explains the unique design of the company's medical devices, which enhance the human airway and have the potential to eliminate sleep apnea symptoms after up to 12 months of treatment. Huntsman also notes that Vivos offers the only line of oral medical devices that has received FDA approval for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”). This is a significant achievement because some tens of millions of Medicare patients who suffer from OSA stand to benefit from the Vivos devices.“This recognition by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ('CMS') propels Vivos's devices as a viable alternative to traditional CPAP treatments, especially timely given the recent recalls in the CPAP market and Philips' withdrawal from the U.S. market,” the press release states.“Huntsman expressed his excitement about the broader implications of this approval, including increased recommendations of Vivos's treatments by medical and dental providers and a growing awareness of their efficacy as an alternative to CPAP treatments. This development represents a significant step forward in transforming patient care for individuals suffering from sleep apnea.”

To view the full interview, visit

To view the full press release, visit

About Vivos Therapeutics Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) and snoring in adults. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective, nonsurgical, noninvasive, nonpharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for treating mild to severe OSA. It has proven effective in the treatment of an estimated 42,000 patients worldwide by more than 1,900 trained dentists. The Vivos Method includes treatment regimens that employ the proprietary Vivos Complete Airway Repositioning and/or Expansion (CARE) appliance therapy and other modalities that alter the size, shape and position of the soft tissues that comprise a patient's upper airway and/or palate. The Vivos Method opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-severe OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology under its VivoScore program for home sleep testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (“VIP”) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using the Vivos Method. For more information about this company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to VVOS are available in the company's newsroom at

About TinyGems

TinyGems

is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TinyGems

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TinyGems is powered by

IBN