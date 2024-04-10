(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Scinai Immunotherapeutics

(NASDAQ: SCNI) , a biopharmaceutical company focused on

the development of inflammation and immunology (“I&I”) biological products and on providing contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) services through its Scinai Bioservices business unit, will be featured at this month's annual Dermatology Drug Development Summit Europe. During the three-day gathering, SCNI chief science officer Dr.

Tamar Ben-Yedidia

will discuss the company's NanoAbs as a local treatment for plaque psoriasis; Ben-Yedidia will be joined by Professor Michael Schön, director of the University Medical Center Göttingen's Department of Dermatology, Venereology & Allergology. The summit is scheduled for April 16–18, 2024, in Berlin; SCNI's presentation is slated to begin at 11 a.m. CET on April 17. In addition, Scinai CEO Amir Reichman

will participate in a panel discussion titled“Route of Administration & Formulations: How Can We Improve?” That panel is also scheduled for April 17, and will begin at 2:45 p.m. CET. In their presentation, Ben-Yedidia and Schön will discuss the unmet need in the mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis space as well as the clinical potential of a local therapy based on anti-IL-17A/F NanoAbs; the presentation will also provide results from

ex-vivo 3D biologic human skin models suggesting the therapeutic potential of Scinai's anti-IL-17A/F NanoAb and will include the use of a human

xenograft model to evaluate anti-IL-17 NanoAbs as a local treatment for plaque psoriasis. The

Dermatology Drug Development summit

is designed to gather key opinion leaders and innovators in the dermatology field for a“pivotal platform aligning with rapid advancements and emerging needs across inflammatory skin disease treatments.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd.



Scinai Immunotherapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with two complementary business units: one focused on in-house development of inflammation and immunology (“I&I”) biological products beginning with an innovative, derisked pipeline of nanosized VHH antibodies (NanoAbs) targeting diseases with large unmet medical needs, and the other a boutique CDMO (“CDMO”) providing biological drug development, analytical methods development, clinical GMP manufacturing, and preclinical and clinical trial design and execution services to early-stage biotech companies. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SCNI are available in the company's newsroom at

