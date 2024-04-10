Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (GTVH) Making Key Progress In Development Of Destino Ranch, An Immersive Entertainment Venue

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Developed under Lavish Entertainment, a wholly owned subsidiary of GTVH, Destino Ranch will be a one-of-a-kind destination that revolutionizes the concept of an immersive music and art venue.

Phase one development begins after the execution of a land-use-and-development agreement outlining exclusive rights to purchase, use and operate the nearly 70-acre property. Additional upgrades on the initial property secured will“dramatically increase speed into the market.” Marco Moreno has been appointed as president of Lavish Entertainment to spearhead the development of Destino Ranch. Mr. Moreno has notable experience in the large-scale event development industry with high-fidelity collaborations through his company ABI Create .

Two months ago,

Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH)

and its entertainment division, Lavish Entertainment, announced plans to develop a one-of-a-kind immersive entertainment venue ( ). In the past few weeks, GTVH and Lavish have made significant progress in transforming into reality the vision for the premier destination for year-round, world-class music, entertainment and art.

“The development of Destino Ranch ushers in a new and beyond-amazing chapter for Lavish Entertainment,” said Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of GTV and founder of Lavish Entertainment. The companies“truly believe this flagship project will be a one-of-a-kind location and resort that revolutionizes what...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GTVH are available in the company's newsroom at



About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN