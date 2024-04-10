Investornewsbreaks Dariohealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) Reports On Two Studies Evaluating Impact Of Digital Behavioral Health Program For Teens

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) , a leader in the global digital health market, has published two studies in the leading peer-reviewed journal for digital health and medicine, the“Journal of Internet Medicine.” The studies include a randomized controlled trial (“RCT”) demonstrating the impact of a digital stress reduction program for teens. According to the announcement, the first study used an RCT, which is“the gold standard in research,” to demonstrate the impacts of a self-guided Digital Mental Health Intervention (“DMHI”) for teens. The study showed that teens engaged in the DMHI saw significant improvements in perceived stress, brooding and loneliness compared to a group of teens waiting for access. The second study examined the relationship between the use of relaxation tools such as breathing exercises and cognitive behavioral therapy (“CBT”)-based videos in a digital behavioral health solution and the level of stress reduction.“Digital solutions for mental health offer tremendous value as a convenient means of accessing proven treatment and support, especially for those at higher risk of experiencing a mental health need, such as people living with chronic conditions or teenagers,” said DarioHealth vice president of clinical and scientific affairs Yifat Hershcovitz, PhD, in the press release.“Better understanding of how different components impact outcomes is critical to helping further personalize mental health experiences in meaningful ways, and we are thrilled to see these research efforts published.”

DarioHealth Corp. is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multichronic-condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health. The company's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results, and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do. Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers and providers of care as well as directly to consumers.

