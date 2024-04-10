Eid Seen As The Best Opportunity For Reconciliation

Saleha, a resident of Khairkhana area, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“Today is the first day of Eid, I will get to my brother's house to reconcile with him. Although he is angry with me, I will take the lead in terms of reconciliation.”

Saleha says a month ago, she and her brother argued over an issue. As a result, she was kicked out of home by her brother.

Marzia (not a real name), a resident of Bibi Mahro area, said she wanted to reconcile with her sister today. They have been angry with each other for a year now.

She recalled:“Last year, I got sick, all our relatives came to inquire after me, but my sister did not. I felt unhappy with my in-laws. I cut ties with my sister and have since refused to talk to her.”

Meanwhile, religious scholars also view Eid as a good opportunity for reconciliation between estranged individuals and families.

One scholar Noorullah Kausar said:“It is not permissible for one Muslim to forsake another beyond three days.

He noted:“Eid is a day of happiness for Muslims. On this day, it is not permissible for a Muslim to be angry with a fellow Muslim. It is the best opportunity for reconciliation.”

Kausar added:“During Eid, one brother has reason to hug another. Families or individuals - male and female - who are at odds should set their differences and demonstrate the spirit of brotherhood that Islam orders. Muslims cannot have a better opportunity than Eid for doing this.”

Kausar says Almighty Allah has underlined the imperative of peace in the Holy Quran, hailing it as a great virtue.

However, there are some families that have been engaged in hostilities, have differences over different issues and do not talk to each other. Islam ordains such people to strike reconciliation.

Religious scholar Qazi Mohammad Hasan Haqyar told Pajhwok Afghan News:“Allah's Messenger says it is not permissible for a Muslim to have estranged relations with his brother beyond three days.”

The scholar commented:“Eid days represent a time of happiness and celebration for Muslims. The Prophet (PBUH) has asked the Muslims who are not on speaking terms to reconcile during the Eid.”

Haqyar says the person who brings about reconciliation between two Muslim brothers will receive a great reward from Allah.