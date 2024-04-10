AFCU23 Squads Announced

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 16 contenders for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 have named the 23-strong squads they hope will steer them to glory.

With just five days remaining until the sixth edition of AFC U23 Asian Cup kicks off, squads featuring the continent's rising stars have been revealed.

Reigning champions Saudi Arabia will have forward Abdullah Radif leading the line with AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 Most Valuable Player Aiman Yahya providing the ammunition from the wings, while Japan have included a clutch of Europe-based stars led by Joel Chima Fujita who plays his club football in the Belgian Pro League with Sint-Truidense.

Bae Jun-ho is back for another tilt at the title with Korea Republic, Ali Jasim Elaibi will be ready to take flight with Iraq, Ahmed Alrawi will be looking to shine on the home front for Qatar, while Marselino Ferdinan will be determined to make a big splash with debutants Indonesia.

