President Abbas, Jordan's King, Discuss Latest Palestinian Developments

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and King Abdullah II of Jordan discussed the latest developments in Palestine and the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip.

During their phone conversation today, President Abbas stressed the need to accelerate an immediate end to the war of genocide against Palestinian people and to allow the entry of humanitarian relief and medical aid, in addition to preventing displacement and stopping the dangerous Israeli escalation in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, underscoring the importance of the State of Palestine gaining full membership in the United Nations.

In turn, the Jordanian King reiterated Jordan's ongoing support for the Palestinian people until they achieve their legitimate rights and establish their independent state on the 1967-borders, with Jerusalem as its capital. (QNA)



MENAFN10042024000067011011ID1108081127