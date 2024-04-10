Amir Performs Eid Prayer

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani performed Eid Al Fitr prayers along with citizens at Lusail praying area this morning.

The prayer was also performed by HH Personal Representative of HH the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanem, a number of their Excellencies sheikhs and ministers, members of the Shura Council, and a number of their Excellencies ambassadors and heads Diplomatic missions in the country.

Sheikh Dr. Thaqeel Sayer Al Shammari, a judge at the Court of Cassation and a member of the Supreme Judicial Council, delivered the Eid sermon where he discussed the blessing of completing the fast and celebrating Eid, calling for adhering to Quran and Sunnah in order to thrive in life and the afterlife. He added that one of the most important good deeds is to defend Islam and warning against anything that could undermine it.

He also called on the prayers to remember on this day what the people of Gaza are suffering from in terms of oppression and aggression, and to never forget the blood of martyrs, the tears of orphans, and the squealing of mothers who lost their children.

