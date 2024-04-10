Ancestry® Underscores Corporate Responsibility Progress & Commitments In Annual Impact Report

(MENAFN- 3BL) Ancestry®, the global leader in family history, published its third annual Impact Report , outlining the company's corporate responsibility approach and highlighting progress in three core areas: ethical business practices; diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI); and community impact. Aligned with Ancestry's mission to empower journeys of personal discovery to enrich lives, the company is committed to enhancing its products and leveraging its resources to build a more connected, resilient and sustainable future for generations to come.

“We recognize that the actions we take today have a profound impact on future generations, and we are committed to ensuring we operate our business in a manner that is good for both people and the planet,” said Deborah Liu, Ancestry President and CEO.“While we are proud of our progress, we know more work is ahead. We remain steadfast in ensuring our corporate responsibility efforts not only meet but exceed the goals outlined in our report.”

Building on the goals set in the previous two annual reports, the 2023 Impact Report reaffirms Ancestry's commitment to transparent, equitable, and inclusive business practices, including:



Launched a new AncestryDNA kit made of recycled materials to cut waste-to-landfill.

Reduced carbon emissions by 21% across Ancestry's scope 1, 2, and largest scope 3 contributors.

Embarked on our second HistoryMakers National College Tour and Scholarship at four HBCUs, TCUs, and HSIs across the United States.

Added four new DNA ethnicity regions and 910 new DNA communities to serve more diverse customers globally.

Made 3.3M records available for free as part of Ancestry's $3M pledge through 2025 to preserve history that is at-risk of being forgotten or overlooked. Provided 10.5M+ students across five countries access to Ancestry records through AncestryClassroom at no cost, surpassing the 2025 target.

To read the full report, view Ancestry's SASB metrics and UN SDG goals, and learn more about the key initiatives within each impact area, visit .

