Maximus 2023 Sustainability Report: Diverseability At Maximus

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in the Maximus 2023 Sustainability Report

At Maximus, we strive to create an environment that not only values and appreciates each employee but also actively fosters their growth and potential. Our recruitment strategy is sharply focused on attracting top talent with specialized skills that align with and propel our business strategies and mission forward.

Individuals With Disabilities Recruiting and Inclusion Programs

Fostering inclusivity and opportunity

Our ongoing efforts to integrate individuals with disabilities into our workforce involve close collaboration with vocational rehabilitation and disability organizations. By building strong relationships with community-based groups and participating in local outreach programs, we aim to provide accessible and meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities, underscoring our commitment to an inclusive and diverse workplace.

Enhanced disability inclusion training

In 2022 and 2023, we have broadened our disability inclusion initiatives, particularly focusing on equipping hiring managers with the necessary skills and awareness. This includes specialized training on hiring veterans with disabilities and addressing unconscious bias. Our aim is to create a more inclusive recruitment process that acknowledges and values the diverse abilities of all candidates, especially those belonging to protected classes.

DiverseABILITY at Maximus

Championing inclusion and empowerment

Maximus takes pride in the DiverseABILITY Team, a specialized recruitment group dedicated to the sourcing, recruiting, and accommodation of individuals with disabilities, disabled veterans, and veterans. This team exemplifies our unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workforce.

Building strong partnerships for inclusive recruitment

Our DiverseABILITY Team has established over 5,200 partnerships with community-based organizations and Veteran Service Organizations nationwide. These collaborations are instrumental in empowering counselors to directly channel disability and veteran candidates into our interview pipeline, ensuring a diverse range of talent.

Impactful outreach and engagement

In FY23, the DiverseABILITY Team's proactive approach included hosting 85 Open Houses and 154 hiring events. This extensive outreach resulted in the sourcing of 2,375 individuals with disabilities and veteran candidates, significantly enriching our talent pool with diverse perspectives and skills.

Educating and raising awareness

The DiverseABILITY Team has conducted extensive disability and veteran awareness training for over 500 stakeholders and hiring managers, especially in our largest citizen engagement centers in the U.S. This initiative reflects our dedication to creating an informed and sensitive work environment that appreciates and supports diversity.

Values and workplace culture

The DiverseABILITY Team operates with a foundation of integrity, respect, honesty, and diversity. Adhering to the highest standards of transparency and fairness in interactions, the team fosters a collaborative and inclusive work environment. We believe in freely sharing knowledge and promoting an atmosphere where every employee feels valued and empowered to contribute to our clients' and customers' success.

