The Washington Post Highlights Arbor Day Foundation's Tree Planting Methodology In New Article

(MENAFN- 3BL) LINCOLN, Neb., April 10, 2024 /3BL/ - The Arbor Day Foundation's innovative approach to tree planting was featured in an article from The Washington Post .

The Washington Post analysis explored how the Foundation has leveraged cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights to plant trees in neighborhoods where they are needed most. The Foundation's partnership with the technology company NatureQuant (also highlighted in the piece) has enhanced the Foundation's ability to identify low-canopy cities and neighborhoods and target those locations for tree plantings.

Trees have been proven to mitigate the effects of climate change like poor air quality and extreme heat, as well as improve people's mental and physical health. Establishing healthy urban canopies is a crucial part of the Arbor Day Foundation's commitment to ensuring equitable access to trees and green space in communities all around the world.

The full Washington Post article can be viewed here .

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees. Together with our partners, we have helped plant more than 500 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival. Through our members, partners and programs, the Arbor Day Foundation inspires people across the globe to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. More information is available at arborday .

# # #