(MENAFN- 3BL) EPISODE SUMMARY

Mechanical recycling has existed for decades, but capacity isn't keeping up with demand. In part two of our recycling and beyond conversation, Dow Global Sustainability Director Haley Lowry and Neste Vice President of Value Chain Development Jeroen Verhoeven discuss alternative innovations the industry is focusing on to fill gaps for recycled plastic requirements and carbon emission targets, including advanced recycling- also known as molecular or chemical recycling.

EPISODE NOTES

In Recycling and Beyond Part 2, Haley Lowry, Global Sustainability Director at Dow, and Jeroen Verhoeven, Vice President of Value Chain Development at Neste, discuss the quiet industry collaborations that are helping companies break out of their silos to achieve their sustainability targets. We explore the potential behind this collaborative approach in rebalancing carbon and circularity challenges the industry is facing and what solutions could comprise disruptive mechanical and advanced recycling business models.

We take a look at how a collaborative approach can allow companies to keep each other honest in their sustainability efforts, scale technologies and create the right policy and regulatory frameworks to help the industry redefine the inputs used to make plastics, including fossil fuels.

SHOW CONTRIBUTORS

