Amir Receives More Well Wishers On Eid Al Fitr

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, received scores of well-wishers, including Their Excellencies Sheikhs and citizens, on the advent of Eid Al-Fitr, at Lusail Palace on Wednesday afternoon.

HH the Amir also received Their Excellencies Heads of Diplomatic Missions accredited to Qatar.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations to HH The Amir, praying to Allah that the Eid brings goodness and prosperity to His Highness, the State of Qatar and its people, as well as to the Arab and Islamic world.

HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani the Personal Representative of HH The Amir along with a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs and senior officials attended the reception.