Canada: Indian-Origin Builder Buta Singh Gill Among 2 Shot Dead In Targeted Attack In Edmonton

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In a tragic incident, two people, including an Indian-origin man, were killed in a shooting in South Edmonton, Canada, on Monday. The Indian-origin victim has been identified as Buta Singh Gill, the owner of Edmonton-based Gill Built Homes, on April 10 as per ANI to the Edmonton Police Service (EPS), the incident occurred around 12:00 pm on April 8, 2024, in the area of Cavanagh Boulevard Southwest and Cherniak Way Southwest. Southwest Branch patrol officers responded to a report of a shooting and found three injured men at the scene, the report added Read | 12 killed as bus overturns, falls into ditch in Chhattisgarh's Durg, PM Modi extends condolences“At approximately 12:00 pm today, Monday, Apr 8, 2024, Southwest Branch patrol officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Cavanagh Boulevard SW and Cherniak Way SW,” the EPS said in a press release Read | Top Events of The Day: PM Modi in Nagpur, Eid celebrations in J&K & Kerala, Russia's Angara rocket, TCS hiring and moreEMS examined the victims and determined that two men, aged 49 and 57, were deceased, while a 51-year-old man was seriously injured and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Read | IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi-NCR as summer starts to soar; thunderstorm, heatwaves in THESE statesThe EPS homicide section has taken over the investigation, and police stated that they are not looking for any suspects. The autopsies for the two deceased individuals have been scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday Singh Gill's family confirmed his identity as one of the victims, and at least 50 people, mostly from the South Asian home-building community, gathered at the site on Monday afternoon to mourn his passing Edmonton city councillor and former EPS member Mohinder Banga expressed his grief, saying,“He was such a nice person, and he would jump in to help people whenever they needed help and without looking for anything in return. That was his quality,” as quoted by ANI Lindsay Hilton, who was driving home at the time of the incident, described what she saw:“The man in the construction vest had his gun out, pointed at the car and shot once into the driver's side window, then I went right around the corner because I didn't know what was going to happen.” She said she heard two more gunshots after that EPS has assured the public that there are no immediate concerns for their safety and that the investigation is ongoing. The tragic incident has left the community in shock and mourning the loss of a well-respected local businessman.(With Inputs from ANI)

MENAFN10042024007365015876ID1108081098