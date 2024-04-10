West Bengal: Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe Into Alleged Crimes Against Women In Sandeshkhali

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Calcutta High Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the alleged crimes against women, and forcible land-grab in Sandeshkhali of West Bengal, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday the federal probe agency to file a report on the illegal conversion of agricultural land for pisciculture, the high court said the probe would be monitored by the court.A bench of Calcutta High Court, presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, ordered the federal probe agency to file a comprehensive report on the alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into water bodies for pisciculture after inspecting the revenue records and physical inspection of the converted land and submit the report on the next date of hearing Read | Apology only after...': Supreme Court rejects Ramdev's apology in Patanjali misleading ad caseThe court adjourned the hearing till May 2, the date on which the CBI was asked to file the report on April 4, the Calcutta HC slammed the West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over allegations of extortion, land grab, and sexual assault arising from Sandeshkhali Read | Pune: Condoms, gutkha, stones found in samosas supplied to auto firm; 5 bookedAllegations were also made that the West Bengal government had attempted to shield Shahjahan Sheikh, a locally influential party leader accused in the Sandeshkhali case Directorate officials were attacked on January 5 by a mob when they went to Sandeshkhali to search the premises of now-suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh in connection with a ration distribution scam case Read | Taliban to return private land to Hindu, Sikh minorities in Afghanistan, says reportShahjahan Sheikh and his aides were accused by women of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas of grave excesses and atrocities. Multiple women on the island accused the TMC leader and his aides of \"land-grab and sexual assault\" under coercion.
MENAFN10042024007365015876ID1108081088
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.