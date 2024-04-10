Tamil Nadu News: Four Of Family Killed After Speeding SUV Collides With Scooter In Madurai | Chilling Video

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Five people, including four of a family, were killed after a speeding SUV hit a moped and flipped over on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway early on Wednesday, police said to Madurai district Superintendent of Police, Aravind,“The incident took place when a speeding SUV collided with a moped at Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway.”The official further informed that four of the five deceased belonged to the same family and hailed from the Villapuram neighbourhood in Madurai details on the matter are awaited.
