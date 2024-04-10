               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tamil Nadu News: Four Of Family Killed After Speeding SUV Collides With Scooter In Madurai | Chilling Video


4/10/2024 2:01:08 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Five people, including four of a family, were killed after a speeding SUV hit a moped and flipped over on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway early on Wednesday, police said to Madurai district Superintendent of Police, Aravind,“The incident took place when a speeding SUV collided with a moped at Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway.”The official further informed that four of the five deceased belonged to the same family and hailed from the Villapuram neighbourhood in Madurai details on the matter are awaited.

MENAFN10042024007365015876ID1108081085

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search