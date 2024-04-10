'No Way Back' For Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle As Relationship Has Turned Too 'Poisonous': Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In a recent revelation, a royal expert has claimed that everyone wants to see the Fab Four of the British royal family-Prince William, his wife Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and his wife Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle-back together. The royal fans who were more hooked on the friendship between the two sisters-in-laws, earlier regularly pictured together alongside their husbands,

but have been estranged in recent years following the publication of 'Spare' - may have to give up any hope of reconciliation, according to a report by the InStyle expert Tom Quinn said the Duchess of Sussex felt that her sister-in-law should have backed her against every difficulty during her time in England as they have similar backgrounds of being outsiders to the royal inner circle Read | Tesla chief Elon Musk to meet PM Modi during India visit from April 22, announce investment plans\"Megan doesn't feel guilty about Kate, because she feels that Kate should've been the one person in the royal family to back her against every difficulty,\" The Mirror quoted Quinn as saying. \"Apart from anything else, Meghan knew Kate was an outsider, so she just couldn't understand why Kate always towed the royal line rather than supporting her, Meghan, the other outsider,\" he added royal commentator further said though Prince Harry and his wife Meghan offered words of support after Kate was diagnosed with cancer, however, this move isn't going to mend any of the burned bridges between the two. He even said that the relationship between the two sister-in-Laws has grown too \"poisonous\" to recover from Read | Peter Higgs, who proposed existence of God particle theory, dies at 94\"Kate's cancer diagnosis has been a real shock for Meghan, but she can see no way to patch up the relationship simply because it has become so poisonous,\" the royal expert said adding that \"She also doesn't want people saying that she is trying to make things up with Kate just because Kate is ill. Meghan still feels Kate was in the wrong and should apologize before they try to build bridges.\"Speaking about the loss of Prince Harry, Quinn said that the Duke of Sussex is torn between his wife and his sister-in-law. The royal expert was quoted by the InStyle as saying that Harry's losing friendship with Middleton \"second great loss after losing his mother.\"

