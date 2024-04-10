Top 6 News On April 10: Tesla In Talks With Reliance, SC Schools Ramdev, Anand Resigns And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top News of the Day: On 10 April, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Global automaker Tesla is on the lookout for a local partner to establish its operations in India. The Supreme Court rejected the affidavits submitted by yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd's managing director Acharya Balkrishna, which offered an unconditional apology in the misleading advertisements case Musk's Tesla in talks with Reliance to set up Indian operations; company on scout for EV plant sites: ReportGlobal automaker Tesla is on the lookout for a local partner to establish its operations in India, according to a report by The Hindu Businessline on April 9. According to sources within the electric vehicle major, the company is in talks with Reliance Industries to form a joint venture to set up a manufacturing facility in the country. Read more'Will rip you apart': How Supreme Court rapped Ramdev in Patanjali misleading ads case | 10 points to knowThe Supreme Court on April 10 rejected the affidavits submitted by yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd's managing director Acharya Balkrishna, which offered an unconditional apology in the misleading advertisements case. Additionally, the court criticised the Uttarakhand government for its failure to take action against Patanjali Ayurved for violating the law. Read moreNo action against Subhash Chandra on summons till 30 April: Sebi assures HCThe Securities and Exchange Board of India on Wednesday informed the Bombay high court that it would not take any action till 30 April, regarding the summons issued to Subhash Chandra, Chairman Emeritus of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, in an alleged fund diversion case. Read moreIPL 2024: Will Rohit Sharma leave Mumbai Indian and join Delhi Capitals? Here's the truthRohit Sharma who was replaced by Hardik Pandya as the new captain of the Mumbai Indian ahead of the IPL 2024, appears to be parting ways from the team. Reports have stated that the former skipper is likely to join Delhi Capitals for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2025. Prior to the MI vs DC match, Rohit was seen chatting with Parth Jindal, the Director of JSW Sports and co-owner of the Delhi Capitals, and Rishabh Pant. Following which, there have been increasing rumours that he will probably join the franchise. Read moreDelhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from post, quits AAP months after ED raidsDelhi MLA Raaj Kumar Anand resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet and subsequently exited the party on Wednesday afternoon. The former Minister - who had held several portfolios including Social Welfare - cited the corruption charges levelled against the party and also flagged the lack of Dalits among the upper echelons of the Aam Aadmi Party. Anand is one of the many AAP leaders who have faced Enforcement Directorate raids in recent months. Read moreWest Bengal: Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into alleged crimes against women in SandeshkhaliCalcutta High Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the alleged crimes against women, and forcible land-grab in Sandeshkhali of West Bengal, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday. Directing the federal probe agency to file a report on the illegal conversion of agricultural land for pisciculture, the high court said the probe would be monitored by the court. Read more



