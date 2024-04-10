Karnataka 2Nd PUC Result 2024 To Be Declared TODAY; How To Check Your Results Online, SMS & Digilocker?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The results of the second Pre-University Examination (PUC) 2024 will be announced by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) today, April 10.

The evaluation of answer sheets has been completed and the results will be declared at 10 am. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website at nic or gov, once the press conference is completed.



In order to obtain the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024, students must provide their registration number in addition to their chosen subject combination.

This year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam was held from March 1 to March 23. The exam was administered across 1,124 centres across the state, accommodating roughly 7 lakh students.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024:

How to check results on website?

Step 1: Visit nic, the official website of the KSEAB.

Step 2: After the link is active, search for and click on the "Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024" on the webpage.

Step 3: Choose the topic combination or stream (such as Science/Arts/Commerce) and input the KSEAB registration number in the new window that appears. Next, select "Submit."

Step 4: A new screen with the second PUC result will emerge.

Step 5: Download the page and review all the information.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 :

How to check results via SMS?

Step 1: On your phone, launch the SMS app.

Step 2: Fill in the message area with your registration number from your admission card and type "KAR12" in the designated place.

Step 3: Don't forget to send 56263, the type message. (After that, students can get an overview of their scores.)

The subject scores and total grade received in the class will be included in the Karnataka 2nd PUC result.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 :

How to check results via DigiLocker?

Step 1: Go to DigiLocker's official website and select Sign Up. Alternatively, a candidate may use the Google Play store to download the program.

Step 2: Type in the required fields, including name, email address, phone number, and Aadhar card number. Send in your credentials.

Step 3: A security PIN will be sent to the student's registered cellphone number. Give the application access to the PIN.

Step 4. Choose a username. When the outcomes are shown, visit the DigiLocker app or website.

Step 5: Enter your login information to log in.

Step 6: Select Karnataka 2nd PUC Result from the "education" category.

Step 7: Select the category for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024.

Step 8: The results will appear on your screen after entering your Aadhaar card number.

