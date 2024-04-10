Karnataka 2Nd PUC Result 2024: Check Out Minimum Marks, Grading System & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will shortly release the final results for the second Pre University Certificate (PUC). It will be declared today at 10 am. Once released, students who have appeared for the Class 12 (PUC 2) can access their results on the official websites at gov, nic, nic and nic.

Approximately 7 lakh students enrolled for the test this year. The dates of the Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations were March 1–22.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: Minimum marks

Candidates who appeared for this year's Karnataka PUC 2nd exam must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks to clear the exam. Those who miss the minimum requirement will be provided grace marks.

The maximum percentage of grace marks that teachers can award their pupils is 5%. Less successful candidates will need to retake the compartment test, and students who fail every subject must make up lost time.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: How are marks awarded?

In the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam, each subject is worth 100 marks, with certain courses having both theory and practical tests. Every student who took the test had to pass both the independent theory and practical exams.

A new announcement on the second PUC exam states that disciplines without practical assessments would receive 20 internal marks. Ten marks will be awarded based on the results of the first and second unit tests as well as the midterm examinations; the final ten marks will be awarded based on projects and assignments. Language, math, and other fundamental courses are all covered by the internal marks.

The same 70+30 scoring system will be used for students in the science stream, meaning that a minimum passing score of 24 will be required for the theoretical test covering Physics, Chemistry, and Biology out of a possible 70 marks. In the practical test, students need to receive at least 11 out of 30 points.

In the Arts stream, students need to score 28 out of 80 for topics including Sociology, Geography, Political Science, and History on the theoretical test. The marking schedule is applicable to all normal students taking the 2024 Karnataka Second PUC exam.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: Grading system

A grading system on a range of 1 to 10 based on the student's performance has also been established by the board. Students who receive scores in the range of 92 to 100 will receive a maximum grade of 10. Grade 9 will be given to those who score between 83 and 91. In the same way, pupils who score between 75 and 82 will receive grades 8 through 67–74 through 7, 59–66 through 6, 51–58 through 5, 41–50 through 4, and 35–40 through 3.