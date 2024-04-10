Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: Kerala Observes Eid Today; Governor, CM Extend Greetings

The new moon was spotted at Ponnani Beach last day. Qazis, after confirming the sighting, prompted mosques to echo the sounds of Takbir. With this, the followers of Islam joined the celebrations of the festival. Believers celebrate the festival with the strength of self-purification achieved during Ramadan. The families gather together and share love on this occasion.

Fitr is a celebration that celebrates the glory of sacrifice and generosity.




