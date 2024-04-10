Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal Moves SC Against Arrest Day After Delhi High Court Setback

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court against the High Court's dismissal of the plea challenging his arrest and the Enforcement Directorate remand in the excise policy case on Wednesday.

Kejriwal received bribes while serving as the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), according to the High Court bench led by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, who rejected his appeal on Tuesday.

In a major setback to his case, the court also said noted that materials collected by the federal agency revealed that Kejriwal conspired with others in the liquor policy scam.



The court ruling stated, "The ED case also reveals that he was involved in his personal capacity as well as the convenor of AAP."

The High Court noted that no one, not even the Chief Minister, may have any special privileges. Furthermore, it stated, "This court believes that the accused has been detained, and that his arrest and remand should be reviewed in accordance with the law, not in accordance with the timing of elections."

It said that casting aspersions on process of pardon and approver is like questioning the credibility of the judge.“We hold that judges are bound by law not politics. Judgements are given on legal principles not political considerations,” the HC remarked.