Karnataka: Woman Buys Fridge Using Money From Gruhalakshmi Scheme In Haveri

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A heartening tale of empowerment and financial independence has emerged in Karnataka, as a woman from Shiggaon town in Haveri district, has purchased a refrigerator using funds from the Gruhalakshmi scheme. Lata, a beneficiary of the scheme, decided to invest in a fridge worth Rs 17,500, showcasing the tangible impact of government initiatives in improving the lives of underprivileged families.

Since the inception of the Gruhalakshmi scheme, Lata has been receiving Rs 2000 every month, a significant boost to her household income. With careful saving and prudent financial management, she was able to realize her dream of owning a fridge without dipping into her regular expenses.

The purchase, made in celebration of the Ugadi festival, garnered attention as Lata proudly displayed her new appliance with a sign that read 'Ghrilakshmi Phalanubhavi', symbolizing the fruits of her hard work and determination. The fridge not only serves as a modern convenience but also holds sentimental value, as it was used for worship upon its arrival in Lata's home.

