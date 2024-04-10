Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Latest Poll Song Reveals Why People Choose PM Modi (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled a new campaign song for the Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday. It highlights Vande Bharat, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Centre's decision to abolish Jammu and Kashmir's distinct flag, and its advocacy of "Nari Shakti."

The song that refers to India as "Modi ka Parivar" gives the following justification for saying so: "Tabhi toh sab Modi ko chunte hain" (That's why people pick Modi). The new election song even says that the policies of the BJP administration make the corrupt shudder in terror.

The saffron party said that people from all walks of life, from all languages, and from every area of the country are proclaiming with one voice that our dreams as a nation have come true.

According to the BJP, the song, which has been sung in 12 different languages, shows how people can embrace their differences and come together to celebrate the fundamental oneness of the country. Ultimately, thousands of individuals unite to create an enormous collage that symbolizes PM Modi's uniting power, the BJP continued.

The BJP had earlier in January released a video showcasing a song devoted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to kick off its 2024 election campaign. With the caption, "A beautiful music video marking a decade of efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, which presents his leadership, working style, and continuous efforts in a very inspirational manner," BJP national president JP Nadda posted a video of the campaign song over X.

The party had also released a video in December, asserting 'phir aayega Modi' (Modi will come again). The 10-minute video started with the sound of a conch shell followed by clips of his temple run, the installation of Sengol at the new Parliament building, and his public rallies.