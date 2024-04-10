Rihanna to Kim Kardashian-7 celebs who hurt religious sentiments

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) International celebs have often demonstrated their obsession with gods, goddesses, and culture. Many celebs like Cardi B, Rihanna, Heidi Klum courted criticism for offending Hindu values.

Celebs have often demonstrated their obsession with gods, goddesses, and culture. Many, like Cardi B, Rihanna, and Heidi Klum, have courted criticism for offending Hindu values.

The latest Interview Magazine cover showed Rihanna as a sexy nun, which offended several religious people.



South African DJ Carly O had faced backlash after she dressed up as Goddess Kaali for Halloween.

In 2004, Ismail Merchant cast Tina Turner in 'The Goddess'.Indians worldwide criticised Tina's casting as an Indian deity, believing she was unsuitable.



A few years ago, Katy Perry labelled a photo of Goddess Kaali in a ferocious avatar“Current Mood.” Some Hindu goddess worshippers objected to her tweet.

Kim wearing earrings with 'Om' carvings has prompted accusations of cultural infringement. Hinduism and Buddhism employ the mystic syllable 'Om' as their most sacred mantra.

Heidi Klum stirred up a controversy by dressing up as Hindu goddess Kaali for a Halloween party in 2008. Klum received severe backlash for dressing up as Kaali.



Cardi poses as the Goddess with 10 arms, brandishing a shoe instead of a weapon. The 28-year-old rapper later clarified and apologised for offending.